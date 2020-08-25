COVID LATEST: Only 5 new cases in Kildare

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 24th August, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

52 are men / 38 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission

31 in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, KilKenny.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”