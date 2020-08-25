Co Kildare Senator says today's meeting with Minister for Education was successful

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said: "I organised a virtual meeting today between the Minister for Education Norma Foley, myself and the other Kildare politicians."

She said: "We had a really positive engagement about the reopening of Kildare schools this week and next. We have to move forward together now as a community into this next phase.

Schools are ready to welcome back their students and I wish teachers, parents and students of all ages a safe and happy return to school."

Meanwhile, principals, teachers and parents are expressing some concerns.

There are 314 children on the role at Bunscoil Bhríde, Rathangan Girls National School.

Speaking recently, to Principal Maria Rogerson, she said: “Noone can guarantee safety, the staff and children are anxious to get back. We want to make sure that it is a happy place to get back to.”

She says that the 'logisitics' are massive. There are questions arising about how Aisteoir, the curriculum for Junior and Senior Infants will be addressed. She says that this involves a lot of 'moving from station to station, learning through vocabulary and play.' Each play item will be cleaned after use, and there will be a limit on the amount of toys used. There are 21 teachers in the staff, including four Special Needs Assistants.

Also this September the school is opening a new classroom for children on the Autism Spectrum Disorder( ASD). She is positive that all can be achieved.

Ms Rogerson says that they are trying to plan the guidelines and that there are a lot of 'unanswered questions', such as what happens if a teacher sick, and these are being addressed within the coming days.

As she says, 'pods' and 'bubbles' have become the new words.

From third class upwards, children will be one metre apart.

She said: “A lot of hand hygiene will be taught in September. We have put hand sanitisers in all rooms.”

Teachers will have the option of wearing visors, and children will not be wearing masks, Maria Rogerston, said when speaking to this publication, recently.

School children at second level could be spending up to eight hours a day wearing masks.

Richard Daly, of Athy Community College, anticipates that the biggest challenge for teachers and students will be the wearing of masks. He says that many teachers will look at the option of wearing a visor as that could give the children the opportunity of seeing facial expression from the teacher, but that he says may not be as secure as wearing a mask.

The Department of Education says that masks are recommended for students and teachers. Mr Daly said: “There is a claustrophobia that goes with masks. I don't know how people do this all day long. I think that most schools will go by the Department recommendation, it would be about six hours, and more, of the wearing of masks for students. We will try and break this up as much as possible, with breaks. Sometimes when there is a small amount of students present, we could achieve two metres.”

Mr Daly says that a mask would not be needed for outside.

He said: “The touching and handling of a mask will be taught. I have even spoken to adults who do not know how to use a mask properly. On transport to and from school, they will require a mask, and when going into a shop. The onus will be on schools on how to give hygiene etiquette and training on to how to use masks properly. Also how to cough, and how to wash hands properly - getting the thumbs to the back of the hands. We have to comply with the regulations from the Department of Education. However challenging it is for teachers, it will be even more challenging for students. It will be even tougher for the kids, they don't have the same flexibility and breaks as the teachers do.”

On arrival at school, a pupil will get a break from the mask outside, just before entering the school. They will then proceed with two-hour lessons, wearing masks, and then the 11am break outside, for 15 minutes. Then they will come back in for another two-hours of lessons followed by the 40 minutes break at lunch time, then another further two-hours of lessons, before getting the bus and putting the masks back on to go home.

Mr Daly said: “They will probably say, school was lovely but the mask was horrible.”

He said: “There is no denying that a mask is difficult. There is still variance on whether one should use screens between students and teachers, there may a number of insurance issues in relation to this.”

Mr Daly says that there are complications with a number of subjects such as Art, Home Economics, Metal Work, and so on. He said: “We have removed computers, they are all in storage, because of the keyboards, we would have to be cleaning them all the time.” Children will have Chrome books all day and he says that a lot of schools are now looking at not having copies, but replacing hand-writing with typing.

Mr Daly says that not too many teachers will be picking up copies now, and that there will be a lot of technology-enhanced learning.

He said: “We have been delivering education remotely and there will be a similarity to that. They will be submitting work online, so that there is not contact.”