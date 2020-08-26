Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 26

The death has occurred of Grattan de Courcy Wheeler

Drummin, Carbury, Kildare

Died peacefully, at home. Greatly missed by his close cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends, both in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Requiem Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn at 1.30 pm Thursday, 27th August next, with burial afterwards at Carbury Church of Ireland Parish Churchyard, where he will be laid to rest beside his parents the late Cecil and Pamela, and his sister, Diana.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Ciss) CARPENTER (née Kennedy)

St. Mary`s Park, Leixlip, Kildare

Margaret (Ciss) Carpenter (née Kennedy) of St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of St Mullins, Co Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on August 22nd, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of Seamus (Jim), much loved mother of Mary, Seamus and the late Sinead and adored grandmother of Kerry, Jamie and Dean.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Yvonne, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Joseph, niece Marguerite, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday, August 26th at 11am.

https://confeyparish.ie/.

Those who would have liked to attend Margaret’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences”

The death has occurred of Brendan DREWITT

Naas, Kildare

Drewitt (Naas) – Aug 21, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Brendan, beloved husband of the late Beatrice and dear father of Shane, Serena, Tara, Rory and Amanda; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchild Ava, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Bexie) Grainger (née Delahunt)

Blackhill, Kill, Kildare

Grainger (nee Delahunt), Rebecca (Bexie), Blackhill, Kill, Co. Kildare, August 23rd 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved mother of the late Baby Damian, deeply regretted by her loving husband Declan, children Mark, Trevor, Jacqui, Caroline, Shane & Aisling, sons-in-law Keith & Alan, daughters-in-law Joy & Aoife, grandchildren Rebecca, Madison, Kealan, Freya, Robyn & Daley, brothers Michael, Brendan & Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Bentley the family dog and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Family Funeral will take place. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Also the Funeral can be viewed at 11am on Wednesday morning by going to www.killparish.ie or

http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/