Meat processing plants reopening this week as Kildare remains in local lockdown

Three meat processing plants in Co Kildare - which were shut down earlier this month after Covid-19 outbreaks among workers caused local lockdown restrictions - have begun a phased reopening this week.

The number of confirmed cases in Co Kildare peaked at 110 on August 7 but numbers have reduced since then and the figure had reduced to 5 yesterday as the first week of a second two-week lockdown period began.

Kildare Chilling Co in Kildare town confirmed it began a ‘gradual reopening of its facilities’ on Monday. The plant suspended all operations on August 10 due to the outbreak of Covid-19 among its workers.

A statement said: “Kildare Chilling has commenced a gradual re-opening of its facilities following consultation with public health and operating under the strict guidance of the HSE.”

O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe also began a ‘controlled phased reopening’ on Monday.

A statement said: “In line with public health guidance and in consultation with the HSE, we have commenced a slow, controlled, phased reopening with normal operations resuming from 24 August.”

The company added: “Those who can work from home will continue to work from home as per the official updated guidance from Government and public health authorities (on 18 August).”

Last week a further eight workers tested positive last week at O’Brien Fine Foods — on top of 86 previous confirmed cases.

The Timahoe company said of the 177 tests carried out last week , eight were positive and 169 were negative for the virus.

Irish Dog Foods in Naas also said it expects to be fully operational this week.

A spokesman said: "The phased re-opening is continuing and the plant expects to be fully operational this week."

Local lockdown



Until September 6, people living in Co Kildare should only travel within the county and the only exceptions include travel to work, to medical appointments and to collect medicines for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people.

Businesses such as cafes and restaurants can only offer take-away food and allow 15 people dine outdoors.

Venues such as cinemas, theatres, leisure centres and betting shops are closed.