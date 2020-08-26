Rathangan to get pedestrian crossings within next few weeks

Cllr Anne Connolly says that Kildare County Council have agreed to install three pedestrian crossings in Rathangan, within the next few weeks. Funding has been approved. 

It is anticipated that the pedestrian crossings will be at Rathangan Garda Station, just before  the Church car park, which will make safe crossing for children attending Bunscoil Bhríde and at the GAA Pitch.