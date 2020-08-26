NEW: Kildare hotel to be turned into 65 homes, café and shops in €10m project

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a mixed use development at a hotel in Kilcock.

The development is earmarked for Corscadden's Hotel and grounds at Church Street and overlooking the Royal Canal.

Approval has been given for 65 dwellings, as well as a café and retail units.

The total construction value of the project is over €10m.

The development is being promoted by White Tide Developments Ltd based in Dublin.

Outbuildings to the rear of Corscadden's Hotel and an existing dormer dwelling will be demolished as part of theplans.

The existing Hotel building will be renovated and fitted with a three-storey extension which will accommodate retail units and apartments.

An existing rubble stone outbuilding will be renovated for townhouses.

A number of new buildings will be constructed to create more apartments.

Car parking spaces will be created for 110 vehicles on the overall one hectare site.

The total floor area of the project is nearly 6,000 square metres.