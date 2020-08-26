Calls for funding supports to assist tourism industry in Kildare

Into Kildare CEO, Aine Mangan was joined by Kildare Senators, Deputies and the Chair of Kildare County Council at a meeting with Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin yesterday. The meeting was called by Into Kildare to address possible solutions and supports available for the tourism and hospitality industry in the county in order for them to recover from the second lockdown.

During the meeting which was held on Zoom, Into Kildare set out the challenging position facing the tourism industry and Kildare businesses in general due to the recent lockdown. In particular, they expressed concern for the future of the hospitality industry in Kildare as the impact of travel and other restrictions had a significant negative impact on the future viability of businesses. They sought additional funding and supports for bespoke marketing and advertising campaigns in order to kick start tourism in the county for the autumn/winter seasons.

Commenting on the meeting, Aine Mangan said; “this was a very positive and encouraging meeting with the Minister, we clearly stated that the future of the industry in Kildare was in danger of lack of recovery without the required supports. The Minister was extremely receptive to all our needs and we are confident that she and her Department will revert with the necessary supports for tourism in the county and enable us to resume the re-opening of businesses as soon as possible.”

She added: “I would like to acknowledge and thank the support of each of the Kildare Senators, Deputies and the Chair of Kildare County Council who took the time to join the meeting and voice their combined concerns for the future of Kildare’s tourism industry. Their presence meant we showed great strength and determination as a county in achieving the supports we need to get Kildare reopened to visitors.