138 Garda checkpoints in Co Kildare last weekend

The vast majority of licensed premises continue to comply with regulations

138 checkpoints were conducted in Co Kildare last weekend.





Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána has continued to find widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations.

From 7pm on Friday, July 3 to 11.59 on Sunday, August 23, An Garda Síochána conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.



To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.



From Monday, August 17 to Sunday, August 23, 26 potential breach incidents were found by Gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.



The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 165.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. Unfortunately, there are still some that are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19."



He said:"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours."

Mr Twomey said:"It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting COVID-19.”









At midnight on Friday, August 7 2020, following the announcement by An Taoiseach of Certain Temporary Restrictions, in County Kildare, County Laois and County Offaly (Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (Relevant Counties) Regulations 2020), An Garda Síochána recommenced Operation Fanacht, a localised proactive policing operation, focused on supporting public compliance with travel restrictions. The amendment of the Temporary Restrictions to cover County Kildare only came into effect on Saturday, August 22 2020.

On Saturday, 22 and Sunday, 23 August 2020 there were a total of 138 checkpoints conducted in Kildare and surrounding Divisions (Meath, Laois/Offaly, Kilkenny/Carlow, and Wicklow). Of these, 77 were in Kildare, the remaining 61 were conducted in the other surrounding Divisions.