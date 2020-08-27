Co Kildare nursing home suffering water disruptions today

A nursing home in Co Kildare has water disruptions today and it is unclear when the water supply will be back up and running.

Private contractors have burst a water main on the Kilcock/Enfield road, the water supply to Boycetown, Parke Nursing home and a few rural houses has been disrupted whilst repairs are carried out.

Kildare County Council says, "It is yet unknown how long the water supply will be disrupted for, updates to follow."