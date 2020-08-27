Naas Hospital sees no patients waiting for beds this morning
No patients waiting for beds in Emergency Department or elsewhere
Naas hospital
The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation says that nationally 102 patients were waiting for beds this morning.
Latests reports say there are no patients waiting for beds at Naas Hospital, either in the Emergency Department or elsewhere.
102 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 80 are waiting in the emergency department, while 22 are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.
