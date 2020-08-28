Masked man armed enters primary school

A man has been arrested by Gardaí following a suspected aggravated burglary and robbery at a school in Longfor, yesterday.

Shortly after 7pm a masked man entered a primary school in Longford where a school board meeting was taking place. He threatened those present with a sharp implement, understood to be a screwdriver, and fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash. No one was physically harmed.

In a follow up operation Gardaí arrested a 38-year-old man in Longford town a short time later and recovered a sum of cash.

The arrested man is currently detained for questioning at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours. An examination of the scene has been carried out by local scenes of crime personnel.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to the driver of a van that may have been flagged down in the Chapel Street area by the suspect as he fled from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.