No new deaths in connection to Covid 19

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, August 27, the HPSC has been notified of 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,578* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

70 are men / 57 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

66 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

52 in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, 9 in Tipperary, 8 in Meath, 8 in Wexford, 8 in Roscommon and the remaining 29 are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.