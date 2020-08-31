Council blocks bookie from expanding into historic Kildare shop

Kildare County Council has blocked plans for a bookmaker to expand into a neighbouring shop in Kildare town.

A planning application was lodged in June by bookmakers Boyle Sports for the change of use of the ground floor of the

Southwell’s shop on Market Square from a retail unit to use as a bookmakers office.

One of the oldest grocery stores in County Kildare, Southwell’s closed in May last year after several decades in business.

The premises was owned by the Waters family and was established in the 1840s.

Boyle Sports had planned internal changes to the former shop including removal of sections of the a wall and refurbishment works.

Minor alterations were also proposed to the existing bookmakers office, shopfronts and signage.

The project had a construction value of nearly €200,000. The floor area of the proposed new premises would be 189 square metres.

When Southwells closed last year, the staff pinned a notice on the front window which read:

“We would like to thank each and every single one of you for supporting us and being loyal customers to us over the years.

“We appreciate all your kindness and custom. Thanking you all most sincerely, the Waters family.”