Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 1

The death has occurred of Geraldine Harrison McKeown (née Mc Keown)

Old Grange Wood, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved partner of Willie and much loved mother of Aishling, Dylan, Breffney and Debbie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her mother Eileen and father Michael, son in law Brendan, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to current government guidelines. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive for 11am requiem Mass in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. The requiem Mass can be viewed on http://monasterevinparish.ie/ webcam. Please feel free to use the condolence book below or send messages by the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Micheál Johnson

Straffan Station, Ardclough, Kildare



Johnson, Micheál, Straffan Station, Ardclough, Co. Kildare, August 29th 2020, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, beloved husband of the late Pauline, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Breda, Eleonore, Phil, Bernie, Marguerite, Noelle, Patricia & Katrina, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 those wishing to send their condolences to Micheál's family may do so via the condolence section of RIP.ie. Those wishing to view Micheál's Funeral service via a live streaming feed may do so at https://youtu.be/wf_WK0i8IdA at 11am on Wednesday, 2nd September.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to http://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate/

The death has occurred of John Kenny

Pluckerstown, Kilmeague, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Kenny, John, Pluckerstown, Kilmeague & late of Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, August 29th 2020, suddenly, beloved father of the late Paul, deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughters Lisa & Nova, son Joe, sons-in-law Shane & Clint, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh on Wednesday at 2pm. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.



The death has occurred of Deirdre (Dee) McCANN

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



McCANN Deirdre (Dee) Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 30th August 2020 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving son Shane, sister Nuala, brother Richard, sister-in-law, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-niece, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Dee Rest in Peace

he death has occurred of Eileen MCSHANE (née Dixon)

Walkinstown, Dublin / Skerries, Dublin / Robertstown, Kildare



McShane (nee Dixon) (Robertstown, Co. Kildare and formerly of Walkinstown and Skerries, Co. Dublin) – Aug 30, 2020, (peacefully), after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, Eileen, beloved wife of Joe and dear mother of Tommy, Elizabeth, Conor, Helen, Niamh, Joseph, Brenda and the late Brian; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Anthony, sister Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.churchservices.tv/walkinstown on Wednesday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Vida McCLINTOCK (née Greene)

Wellbank House, Ballymore Eustace, Naas, Kildare



Wife of the late Walter. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Jack , Billy and David, her daughters Doreen and Carol, her 10 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Heather and Jean,nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Goverment advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and funerals, a private funeral will take place.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral can leave a personal message of condolence in the condolences section below.

Funeral Arrangements Later

