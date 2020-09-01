New Proposed Law giving paid leave to all workers and paid ‘force majeure’ parental leave

A Co Kildare Senator is urging calls for paid sick leave and improved parental leave to tackle COVID-19 in a new Bill.

Senator Mark Wall said: " The Labour Party launch a bill to give workers in Ireland the legal right to sick pay for the first time.

The Bill will also give parents the right to paid leave if their child is forced to stay home from school due to COVID-19."

He said: "The Sick Leave and Parental Leave (Covid-19) Bill 2020 is a newly proposed law that if passed would ensure workers who fall sick continue to get paid for up to six weeks. The bill also provides for paid ‘force majeure’ parental leave where a school or childcare provider is closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak."