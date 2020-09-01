Naas family members raising funds by cutting their hair for charity

Naas resident Martina France and her niece Sophie are cutting their much loved long hair to donate to the Rapunzel Foundation and The Little Princess Trust.

Martina and Sophie would also like to raise money for Laura Lynn's Children's Hospice and would greatly appreciate any donations big or small.

Sophie is aged 11 and goes to Caragh National School.

Martina said: "Every euro helps! Thank you very much for your help."

See donation details here.