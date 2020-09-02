Covid-19 cases jump again in Kildare according to latest figures but five-day average is stable

217 new Covid-19 cases of the virus were reported last night including 25 in Co Kildare - the highest daily nationall number since May but Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that while the number was high, the five-day moving average of cases remained relatively stable at 115 cases a day.

Kildare, which saw a three-week lockdown lifted on Monday, had seen less than two confirmed cases for the previous three days.

Of the cases notified yesterday, 103 are men and 113 are women, with 70% of cases in people under 45 years of age.

Geographically the highest number of cases was in Dublin with 103, followed by Kildare, which had 25 of the reported cases.

There were 17 each in Limerick and Tipperary, seven each in Waterford and Wicklow, six in Clare, and five in Louth.

The remaining 30 cases are located in counties Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day.

"However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.

“Please continue to reduce your social contacts so that the virus does not get the opportunity to spread further.”

There has been a small rise in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals reported overnight.

Figures from the HSE show there are 40 confirmed cases in hospitals, up five on yesterday.

Of the 40 patients, six are in intensive care units.

The number of suspected cases has reduced significantly from 188 to 95, with 15 of these patients in intensive care.