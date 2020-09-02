Dublin Gardaí renewing appeals for witnesses following death of cyclist

Gardaí at Store Street in Dublin are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a young man sustained fatal injuries passing away today at The Mater Hospital.

A male cyclist in his 20s who was taken by ambulance on Monday night, in Dublin, following a collision with a car. He passed away from his injuries at the Mater hospital today.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.