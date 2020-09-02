SPONSORED CONTENT
Swimming lessons are back at K Leisure in Naas and Athy from next week
K Leisure is now open for applications for their swimming lessons starting back next week.
6-week adult lessons starting the 7th of September are:
Tuesday Improvers 20:15
Wednesday Improvers 10:20
Wednesday Beginners 20:15
Thursday Improvers 20:15
Children’s swimming lessons also available from Monday, the 7th of September..
Following the latest Kildare lockdown, the gym is opening on a phased basis from tomorrow, Thursday 3rd at 9am.
Contact Naas on 045 881655, Athy on 059 8641522 or www.kildareleisure.ie
