SPONSORED CONTENT

Swimming lessons are back at K Leisure in Naas and Athy from next week

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Swimming lessons are back at K Leisure in Naas and Athy from next week

K Leisure is now open for applications for their swimming lessons starting back next week.

6-week adult lessons starting the 7th of September are:

 

Tuesday Improvers                         20:15

Wednesday Improvers                  10:20

Wednesday Beginners                   20:15

Thursday Improvers                         20:15

 

Children’s swimming lessons also available from Monday, the 7th of September..

Following the latest Kildare lockdown, the gym is opening on a phased basis from tomorrow, Thursday 3rd at 9am.


Contact Naas on 045 881655, Athy on 059 8641522 or www.kildareleisure.ie

 