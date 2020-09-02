Swimming lessons are back at K Leisure in Naas and Athy from next week

K Leisure is now open for applications for their swimming lessons starting back next week.

6-week adult lessons starting the 7th of September are:

Tuesday Improvers 20:15

Wednesday Improvers 10:20

Wednesday Beginners 20:15

Thursday Improvers 20:15

Children’s swimming lessons also available from Monday, the 7th of September..

Following the latest Kildare lockdown, the gym is opening on a phased basis from tomorrow, Thursday 3rd at 9am.



Contact Naas on 045 881655, Athy on 059 8641522 or www.kildareleisure.ie