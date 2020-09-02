21 pubs and restaurants found in breach of public health measures last week

A further 21 licensed premises were found in breach of public health measures last week, gardaí have said.

Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána has continued to find widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations, but there have been exceptions.

Between July and August, An Garda Síochána has conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

"To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws," gardaí said.

However, from Monday, August 24 to Sunday, August 30, 21 potential breach incidents were found by gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 185.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. It is very disappointing that some licensed premises are continuing to put their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

"It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting COVID-19.”