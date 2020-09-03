Kildare Death Notices: Thursday, September 3

The death has occurred of Deirdre (Dee) McCANN

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare

McCANN Deirdre (Dee) Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 30th August 2020 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving son Shane, sister Nuala, brother Richard, sister-in-law, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-niece, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Dee Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to government guidelines.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm.Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, Newbridge, for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions,please leave a condolence message below.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) McDonald (née Keavey)

Straffan Gate, Straffan, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

McDonald (nee Keavey), Patricia (Patty), Straffan Gate, Straffan, Co. Kildare & late of Ballyfermot, Dublin, September 2nd 2020, peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons Declan & Pat, daughters Carol & Sandra, sons in law Frank & Stephen, daughters in law Ruth & Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Fergus, sisters Paula, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Straffan Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Patrick Mulcahy

formerly Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin

Patrick Mulcahy, West Virginia, formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge & Dublin, passed away suddenly on the 1st of September 2020 in America.

X Flight Sergeant Supply Squadron, Baldonnel.

Son of the late James & Peggy Mulcahy.

Funeral will take place in America with burial of ashes at a later date in Newbridge.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Sadly missed by his loving children Laura & James, and their mother Marian, his brothers & sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.



The death has occurred of Ben (Bernard) DALTON

Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare / Ballymurphy, Carlow

Late of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas and the Dublin Road, Naas. Formerly of Headfield, Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces, his good friend Donie, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Teresa Heffernan (née Farrell)

New Road, Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughters Bridget, Denise and Linda, sons John, Thomas, Patrick, Jim and David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Teresa Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Teresa's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Allen Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh."



The death has occurred of Geraldine Harrison McKeown (née Mc Keown)

Old Grange Wood, Monasterevin, Kildare

Beloved partner of Willie and much loved mother of Aishling, Dylan, Breffney and Debbie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her mother Eileen and father Michael, son in law Brendan, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to current government guidelines. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive for 11am requiem Mass in St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. The requiem Mass can be viewed on http://monasterevinparish.ie/ webcam. Please feel free to use the condolence book below or send messages by the traditional manner.



The death has occurred of Micheál Johnson

Straffan Station, Ardclough, Kildare

Johnson, Micheál, Straffan Station, Ardclough, Co. Kildare, August 29th 2020, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, beloved husband of the late Pauline, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Breda, Eleonore, Phil, Bernie, Marguerite, Noelle, Patricia & Katrina, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 those wishing to send their condolences to Micheál's family may do so via the condolence section of RIP.ie. Those wishing to view Micheál's Funeral service via a live streaming feed may do so at https://youtu.be/wf_WK0i8IdA at 11am on Wednesday, 2nd September.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to http://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate/