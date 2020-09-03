Tallaght Childrens Hospital reopens today for first time since March

The Children's Hospital in Tallaght in Dublin is reopening this morning.

However, full acute services are not being provided.

According to Children's Health Ireland, the hospital will redirect critically ill and critically injured children to the Emergency Departments at Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals.

It will also no longer deal with paediatric surgical inpatients.

In March, acute services for children were temporarily relocated from Tallaght to Crumlin and Temple Street.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) is responsible for the delivery of acute healthcare services to children and adolescents across its hospitals and urgent care services at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

A statement from CHI said: "Patient safety is central of our decision making, both in the provision and development of services. Therefore, this is central to our plan for the re-opening of acute services in CHI at Tallaght that were temporarily relocated in March 2020 to support adult services to deal with the initial COVID-19 surge. This resulted in a sudden change in work practice for many of our staff in CHI at Tallaght who transferred to work in our other hospitals or in adult services, and we thank them for doing so."

CHI at Tallaght reopened at 8am, with a 24/7 Emergency Care Unit, medical inpatients, day case surgery and medicine, x-ray and outpatients.

A statement from CHI said: "This re-opening of acute services in CHI at Tallaght has accelerated some service changes envisaged for CHI as we move towards a new outpatient and urgent care centre facility opening there in 2021."

The statement said: "Every winter our paediatric service doubles its medical admissions, primarily due to respiratory illness, flu and other viral illnesses. This winter, we have a new unknown and additional challenge of COVID-19, which already has decreased our inpatient and day case capacity and patient flow through all areas by approximately 20%.

Having taken this into account, we need to manage our beds and services differently this winter across our services in CHI. We are accelerating some of our original plans to consolidate specific services (in-patient surgery, neurosurgery, day surgery) and to use a city wide approach across Crumlin, Tallaght and Temple Street for other services, such as, access for medical admissions. As we transition towards a new Urgent Care Centre at Tallaght we are opening on the 3 September as a 24/7 Emergency Care Unit. The difference from a Paediatric Emergency Department is that we are re-directing critically ill and critically injured children to our CHI Emergency Departments at Crumlin and Temple Street Further guidance will be available on our website. "

The statement said: "We have implemented a 24-hour single bed management system and process across our four locations at Crumlin, Tallaght, Temple Street and at Connolly (Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown) to best manage access to beds and services across CHI. This means, if a child needs to be admitted from one of CHI’s Emergency Department/Unit or Urgent Care Centre they may be admitted to an in-patient bed in another hospital in the city. This is a change for the families we serve and for staff in CHI."





