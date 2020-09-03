Naas Hospital reports 0 patients waiting for beds this morning

There are 0 patients waiting for beds at Naas General Hospital anywhere this morning, either in the emergency department or wards elsewhere.

Nationally, 214 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

170 are waiting in the emergency department, while 44 are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

Beaumont Hospital also has 0 patients waiting for beds, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and Tallaght University Hospital,among several more around the country.

There are 38 on trolleys at Cork University Hospital and 40 in Limerick.