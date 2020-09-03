Ah here! Only two straps holding down tonnes of metal

This lorry was stopped by gardaí as only two straps were being used to secure the entire load.

Gardaí, who were operating a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), said the total weight of the load was 30 tonnes.

Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow in relation to the incident which happened in Co Clare.

The RSA website says that unsecured or inadequately secured loads pose a safety risk and could cause injury and even death as they can shift when a vehicle is in motion.

Such a load may move if there is temporary loss of control of vehicle or objects to fall on or hit people.

The website adds: "Loads can shift if there is a road obstruction or collision where a driver is required to swerve to avoid fallen items.

"Spillages may cause vehicles to lose control and failure to secure loads properly may also result in financial losses due to damaged goods and vehicles, lost working time, clean up costs and legal costs.

"Loads must be secured even if the vehicle is only travelling a short distance or at low speeds.

"Loose items, even small ones such as laptops or tools, are potential missiles in a collision or other accident, and can cause serious injury to the vehicle occupants, other road users and pedestrians.

"Load security is not just the sole responsibility of the vehicle driver— employers, vehicle owners, drivers and loading and unloading staff all have a role to play in ensuring loads are secure."