Certain batches of Denny Slow Cooked Crumbed Irish Ham gets gluten alert

Certain batches of Slow Cooked Crumbed Irish Ham missing gluten label

It has  been revealed  further to FSAI Food Allergen Alert 2020.A29, certain batches of Denny Slow Cooked Crumbed Irish Ham contain cereals (wheat) containing gluten which is undeclared due to a missing label on the packet.

This may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals (wheat) containing gluten. 

The alert refers to Denny Slow Cooked Crumbed Irish Ham; pack size: 90g; approval number: IE 501 EC; best before dates: 16 September 2020 and 17 September 202