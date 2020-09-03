Cinema's back! Newbridge Odeon to reopen tomorrow

The Odeon cinema in Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre is set to reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 4, for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in March.

The cinema will screen four films tomorrow - Broken Law, Tenet, The New Mutants and Unhinged.

In line with Covid-19 regulations, the cinema chain says it is offering contactless bookings, staggered film times to reduce queueing, and limited seating to ensure more space. Cinema snacks will be available as usual.