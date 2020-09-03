Cinema's back! Newbridge Odeon to reopen tomorrow
Entertainment
The Odeon cinema in the Whitewater SC will reopen this Friday
The Odeon cinema in Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre is set to reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 4, for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented in March.
The cinema will screen four films tomorrow - Broken Law, Tenet, The New Mutants and Unhinged.
In line with Covid-19 regulations, the cinema chain says it is offering contactless bookings, staggered film times to reduce queueing, and limited seating to ensure more space. Cinema snacks will be available as usual.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on