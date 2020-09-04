Farm sheds get green light to be converted into guesthouse

Planning permission has been granted by Kildare County Council for the refurbishment of two stone farm buildings as part of a proposed development near Naas.

Both structures will be changed farm storage into five tourist accommodation units for stays of one night to three months.

At a site in Haynestown, single storey additions spanning 67.85 square metres will be added to the side and rear of one of these structures.

The plans include a mezzanine floor measuring 95.14 square metres.

The designs include the closure of an existing entrance and the creation of a new access for domestic tourist and agricultural traffic.

Five parking bays within the existing farmyard are also in the plans.