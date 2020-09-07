Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 7

The death has occurred of Gary Byrne

Spin Bridge, Kilcock, Kildare

Spin Bridge, Kilcock and Boston, USA. Gary, devoted son of Brid and Ollie Byrne. Loving partner of Alana Greene of South Boston and her daughter Kate Greene. Loving brother of Cliff and his wife Sheila of Australia. Uncle of Samuel, Tristan, Imogen and Conleth. Survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family all over the world. Gary was adored by many from the Kilcock Community in Boston and by those at home. Gary was a longtime employee of Brenco Construction.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Gary's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Reposing in the family home on Monday 7th from 5pm to 8pm. (with strict social distancing and face coverings must be used). The funeral cortege will leave his family home at 11:30am on Tuesday morning on route to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Richard Gernon

Citywest, Dublin / Rahilla, Kildare

Gernon, Richard, 5th September 2020 (Citywest and formerly of Rahilla, Co Kildare and Ballyfermot), peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in St James’ Hospital; beloved husband of Theresa and loving father of Tammy, Yvonne and John. Richard will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Jayden, Sarah-May, Kate, Ashton and Ewan, daughter-in-law Lucy, sons-in-law Damien and Kevin, cousins Tony and Gwen, sisters Cindy, Sharon and Rebecca, extended family and his many friends.

May Richard rest in peace

In line with HSE / Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Richard’s family and friends, a small private funeral of 50 family and friends will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Richard, would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.



The death has occurred of Niamh Mahony

Shannagh, Fanad, Donegal / Newbridge, Kildare

Mahony Niamh, late of Neuss, Germany and Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen. Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad, Donegal), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece. Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

Ní críoch ach athfhás.

Funeral arrangements to follow

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Chris Hackett

Clanough, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) FREEMAN

Leixlip, Kildare / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

FREEMAN, Michael (Mick) Retired Detective Garda (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Magheracloone and Carrickmacross) September 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Trish) and dear brother of Leo. Sadly missed by his loving brother, sister-in-law Jo, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed online on Saturday 5th September at 11am by following this link - http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland.