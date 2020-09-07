Kildare Gardaí hold events to stand in solidarity with emergency services workers

Gardai in the Kildare Division were proud to stand in solidarity with emergency service and frontline colleagues on National Services Day 2020 on Saturday.

A parade is usually held through Dublin but this wasn't possible this year due to to Covid-19 guidelines.

Officers in the Kildare Division are pictured at garda stations in Naas, Clane and Athy.

The day honours all frontline and emergency services including gardaí, the fire service, the Coast Guard and RNLI.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee laid a wreath at Collins Barracks in Dublin to remember all those from the emergency and frontline services who have lost their lives.

The Air Corps carried out a flyover over Dublin and organisers invited motorists to beep their car horns at 3pm.

They also encouraged people to come out and clap their hands at their nearest garda station, fire station or RNLI station in a show of solidarity with frontline workers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "Today we say thank you to all of our emergency frontline workers on National Services Day

"Every day these women and men support and protect communities right across our country.

"Their vital contribution to society enables us to continue the fight against #Covid-19."