Five patients with suspected Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital

There are five patients with suspected Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital, the HSE has confirmed.

There is also one patient confirmed with the virus in the hospital up to 6.30pm yesterday evening.

However none of the patients are currently being treated in ICU, according to the HSE's Daily Operations Update.

Data also shows that there are currently 27 vacant beds in Naas General Hospital.

In the figures released on Sunday evening, there were nine new cases in Co Kildare.

There were 68 in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 5 September, the HPSC was notified of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified:

59 are men / 79 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission





