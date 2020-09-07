Woman arrested in connection with alleged corrupt practices at KWETB

Gardaí have made another arrest in relation to alleged corrupt practises at the KWETB.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a woman, in her 30s, this morning.

Gardaí didn't identify the statutory body but sources confirmed it's the KWETB.

Gardaí said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

Today's arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB in Co Kildare and is the second arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

The woman was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last month, a man in his 50s arrested as part of the investigation was released without charge.

A file on the matter will be sent to the DPP.

The man was questioned at Leixlip Garda Station after he was arrested on Thursday, August 6.