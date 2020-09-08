Co Kildare risks losing 8,800 hospitality jobs in coming weeks during 'quasi lockdown'

The latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) reveals the enormous challenges facing hotels and guesthouses in Kildare and across the country as demand continues to plummet. The impact on employment and people’s livelihoods is stark for an industry that supported 270,000 jobs nationally at the beginning of the year, one in 10 of all Irish jobs. An estimated 100,000 jobs of these have been lost so far this year and a further 100,000 are now at imminent risk in the coming weeks, including 8,800 in Kildare.

With the summer season finished, Ireland’s hotels and guesthouses are now reporting a 70% drop in projected revenues for September compared to this time last year. Bookings for September/October have plunged with average room occupancy levels at 22% in the Midlands. This follows a very challenging July and August with average national occupancy at 49%, representing an enormous drop compared the 90% occupancy achieved during these key summer months last year.

Breakdown of occupancy results for September/October 2020:

National room occupancy: 24%

Dublin City and County: 12%

Other Cities: 24%

Rest of Country (excluding cities): 30%



Regional breakdown

Border region: 33%

Mid-West: 17%

Midlands / Mid East: 22%

South East: 41%

South West: 31%

West: 30%



Commenting on the results, Dara Cruise, Chair of the Midlands branch the Irish Hotels Federation, said that the figures highlight the requirement for further sector specific measures to support Irish tourism.

He said: "Our industry is operating in a quasi-lockdown. The existing supports are totally inadequate for our industry given the current restrictions. If appropriate measures are not put in place, more jobs will be lost. Prior to the COVID crisis, tourism supported 12,000 jobs in Kildare, contributing €125m to the local economy. With a predicted revenue loss of €90m, 8,800 of these jobs are now under threat."