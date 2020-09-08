Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, September 8

The death has occurred of Chris Hackett

Clonaugh, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Chris Hackett Clonaugh,Thomastown, Johnstown Bridge Co Kildare passed away suddenly on September 4th 2020. Adoring husband and best friend to his wife Emma, loving and devoted Dad to his three special children Billy, Zak and Rosie. Beloved Son of Josie and the late Johnny Hackett. Loving brother of Joan, Ann, Ollie and Alan, brother in law to Michelle and Wendy. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, Katya, Jess, Jack, Ruby, Dougie, Darragh, Harry and Thomas. Loving son in law to Dick and Mary, brother in law to Clodagh and partner, Tadhg.

Chris will be forever remembered and sadly missed by all his Family, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Chris Rest in Peace

Chris will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5pm concluding with Prayers on each evening at 8pm (with strict social distancing) there after House Private.

A private family Funeral will take place on Friday September 11th at 1.30pm in St Patrick's Church Johnstown Bridge followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral ,but due to the current situation cannot are invited to leave a personal message for Chris's family in the "condolence" section below .Family flowers only please.



The death has occurred of Pamela Moorehead (née Brady)

Leixlip, Kildare / Saggart, Dublin

Moorehead, Pamela (née Brady), (Leixlip, Co Kildare and late of Saggart, Co. Dublin and Crumlin Children's Hospital). Beloved wife and soul mate to Paul and baby sister to Elizabeth, Michael and the late Ria and David. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, sister Elizabeth (Liz Manigo), brother Michael, aunts Angela and Betty, uncle Kit, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.



The death has occurred of Niamh Mahony

Shannagh, Fanad, Donegal / Newbridge, Kildare

Mahony Niamh, late of Neuss, Germany and Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen. Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad, Donegal), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece. Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

Ní críoch ach athfhás.

In line with HSE and government advice, a small funeral of family and close friends will be held. Messages of support for the family can be left in the condolence section below.

Niamh's remains will repose privately at the home of her sister Eimear in Shannagh, Fanad, Co. Donegal on Monday 7th. Removal from there at 11am on Tuesday 8th, going to her brother Conor's home in Newbridge, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday 9th in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Clonleth's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.



The death has occurred of Patrick McCarthy

Ranelagh, Dublin / Achill, Mayo / Maynooth, Kildare

McCarthy, Patrick (Paddy), Ranelagh, Dublin & late of Dooega West, Achill, Co. Mayo, September 5th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, deeply regretted by his loving ex-wife Rita, son Patrick, daughter AnnMarie, brother John, sisters Mary & Ann, brothers-in-law John & Jimmy, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Patrick’s Funeral Service can be viewed online on Wednesday, 9th September, at 2.15pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium Garden Chapel by following this link - https://vimeo.com/event/139693.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below.

The death has occurred of Winefred Nolan

Punchestown, Kildare

Nolan Winefred, Punchestown, Co. Kildare. 4th September 2020. Will be sadly missed by her lifelong friend William Kelly, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Winefred Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, arriving for 10.00 a.m. Funeral Mass (50 persons only) followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Winefred, the funeral mass is for immediate family only. Those who would have liked to attend Winefred’s funeral but due to restrictions cannot, may leave personal message on the condolence page below. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this sensitive time.