New pedestrian area of Kildare Town to be used as venue for Wellness Weekend

Kildare town is hosting a World Wellness Weekend on 18-20th September.

In response to the enormous challenges that Covid 19 has brought, the event aims to provide a huge array of activities and therapies that offer people of all abilities and interest an opportunity to participate.

The programme aims to address all four pillars of wellness, physical, mental, spiritual and environment.

Utilising the recently pedestrianised Square with appropriate social distancing in addition to other suitable venues in town, such as Solas Bhride and CWMS, while each event will cater for small numbers of people, the festival has invested a lot of energy into providing a huge range of events with a view to catering for as many people as possible in a Covid-friendly manner.



There will be events that will suit every age including Kids Yoga, Chair Yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Qong, workout sessions and Zumba on the market square.

Slí na Croí will give several displays of amazing uplifting drumming sessions as performed at Electric Picnic and for the early risers we have Dawn chorus events and appropriately end the Festival with A Drumming Session at Sunset on Sunday evening.

For the more physically active, the Verdure 5K chip timed run will take place on Sunday with online registration at JustRuns Events, this event has a limit on entries with timed interval starts.

There will be sessions in the Solas Bhride setting which will include a Meditation Walk, Mindfulness Talk, Sound Bath Meditation, Conscious Parenting Seminar, Breath Work Meditation, 4 Pillars of Wellness and an Ayurvedic talk.

There will be therapy sessions available in the CYMS such as massage, acupuncture, reiki and reflexology.

The organisers said: "Change is challenging and collectively we are all experiencing huge change at present, this weekend is an opportunity for people to try out and experience different methods to include more movement, fitness and sports into their lifestyle that we hope will help bring some positive changes for those that want to explore the means to enhance Wellness in our lives."

Participation in any of the events will be strictly by pre-booking through Eventbrite as they will all have limited numbers of participants to be Covid-compliant.

All events will be advertised over the next week on the Facebook page: kildareprojectsgroup.