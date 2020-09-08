'About time' for pubs to reopen

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the non food pubs will have been closed for 189 days – more than 6 months – by the time they get to reopen.

The Cabinet has agreed that pubs that do not serve food will be able to reopen from 21 September, it is understood.

Pubs closed at the beginning of the crisis on March 15, last. Musicians also were majorly impacted by the closure of the pubs, being put out of business, also.

This will be the fourth reopening date provided to the non food pubs, with the Government previously having delayed reopenings scheduled for July 20, August 10 and August 31.

Currently 3,500 pubs across the country remain closed, impacting approximately 25,000 employees as well as their families. It was also noted that the Government was likely to force thousands of these pubs into defaulting their mortgage should they have not been allowed to reopen, with the six month moratorium due to close at the end of September. The banks had indicated to the vintner representative bodies that this moratorium could not be extended.

Strict guidelines have been put forward by the Government which will require table service only. The guidelines also put a strong emphasis on social distancing.

Speaking about the announcement, LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe said, “It’s about time this decision was made. We feel there was little justification for the Government to have repeatedly delayed the reopening. If all pubs are following social distancing then they should all have had the opportunity to get their doors open long before now. We look forward to raising a glass once these pubs do get to open their doors again after six long months.”

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the VFI said, “We have been marched up this hill several times before however this will come as a real relief to the 3,500 pubs across Ireland who are still closed as well as their staff and all the families concerned. The Government have belated acknowledged that we need to live with this virus and that meant having the pubs reopened. The conditions facing these pubs will be tough once they reopen having completely missed the summer tourist season, strict guidelines being in place and their capacity severely impacted."