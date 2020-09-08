Call for Garda 'sting' operation to track down bicycle thieves in Naas and Sallins

A councillor has called for a garda 'sting' operation to track bicycles being stolen in Naas and Sallins.

Cllr Bill Clear will raise the issue at the Joine Policing Committee (JPC) being held in Newbridge Town Hall on Monday.

The councillor suggested placing a GPS tracker device on a bicycle which is then allowed to be stolen.

Cllr Clear said there was a significant number of bikes stolen at Sallins train station as well as in Naas town.

The Kildare JPC is made up of 34 members including senior Gardaí, up to 15 councillors, seven TDs, Senators and representatives of Kildare Co Council, Tusla and other agencies.

Cllr Clear will also ask for the latest figures on bicycle thefts and the number of successful recoveries in the local district.

JPCs were set up under the Garda Síochána Act 2005 which introduced a Committee in each local authority area.

The bodies are designed to provide a forum for cross-community co-operation on policing and crime issues between Gardaí, local authority officials, councillors and the community and voluntary sectors.