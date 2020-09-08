BMW seized after motorist was Learner unaccompanied by qualified driver
The vehicle seized at the scene
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this car travelling at 154 km/hr on the M9.
Officers said it then transpired that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner.
The Vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act.
Court proceedings will follow in the coming weeks.
New changes to the Road Traffic Act known as the ‘Clancy Amendment’ in 2018 made it an offence for the owner of a vehicle to knowingly allow an unaccompanied learner or an unlicensed person to drive his or her vehicle.
The provisions also extend the power of detention under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 to allow the Garda Síochána to detain a vehicle being driven, in the Garda’s opinion, by an unaccompanied learner.
- A learner driver detected of driving unaccompanied faces an €80 fine and two penalty points if paid within 28 days, a €120 fine and two penalty points if paid within the next 28 days and €120 and four penalty points if convicted in court.
- A vehicle being driven by an unaccompanied learner driver can be detained by Gardaí.
- The owner of a vehicle who allows an unaccompanied learner or unlicensed driver to drive their vehicle is liable to have their vehicle seized by the Gardaí and could face a fine of up to €1,000.
