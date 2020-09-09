Co Kildare Deaths - Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Chris Hackett

Clonaugh, Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Chris Hackett Clonaugh,Thomastown, Johnstown Bridge Co Kildare, passed away, suddenly, on September 4th 2020. Adoring husband and best friend to his wife Emma, loving and devoted Dad to his three special children Billy, Zak and Rosie. Beloved Son of Josie and the late Johnny Hackett. Loving brother of Joan, Ann, Ollie and Alan, brother in law to Michelle and Wendy. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, Katya, Jess, Jack, Ruby, Dougie, Darragh, Harry and Thomas. Loving son in law to Dick and Mary, brother in law to Clodagh and partner, Tadhg. Chris will be forever remembered and sadly missed by all his family, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Chris Rest in Peace

Chris will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers on each evening at 8pm (with strict social distancing) there after House Private.

A private family funeral will take place on Friday, September 11th, at 1.30pm in St Patrick's Church, Johnstown Bridge, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current situation cannot are invited to leave a personal message for Chris's family in the "condolence" section below .Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Gary Byrne

Spin Bridge, Kilcock, Kildare



Spin Bridge, Kilcock and Boston, USA. Gary, devoted son of Brid and Ollie Byrne. Loving partner of Alana Greene of South Boston and her daughter Kate Greene. Loving brother of Cliff and his wife Sheila of Australia. Uncle of Samuel, Tristan, Imogen and Conleth. Survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family all over the world. Gary was adored by many from the Kilcock Community in Boston and by those at home. Gary was a longtime employee of Brenco Construction.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Gary's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Reposing in the family home on Monday 7th from 5pm to 8pm. (with strict social distancing and face coverings must be used). The funeral cortege will leave his family home at 11:30am on Tuesday morning on route to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed on kilcockandnewtownparish.ie webcam. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

The death has occurred of Kevin Deering

Geraldine, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Graham and Jonathan, nieces Ciara and Brenda, brother-in-law Liam, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Ita's Church, Kilmeade. (Limited to 35 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of Pamela Moorehead (née Brady)

Leixlip, Kildare / Saggart, Dublin



Moorehead, Pamela (née Brady), (Leixlip, Co Kildare and late of Saggart, Co. Dublin and Crumlin Children's Hospital). Beloved wife and soul mate to Paul and baby sister to Elizabeth, Michael and the late Ria and David. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, sister Elizabeth (Liz Manigo), brother Michael, aunts Angela and Betty, uncle Kit, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday afternoon (8th. September) from 3.30pm until 5.30pm. Those attending are requested to adhere to strict social distancing, use hand sanitizer provided and if possible to wear face coverings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Maura O'Reiily (née Timmins)

Celbridge, Kildare



O' Reilly, Maura (nee Timmins) 6th Sept. 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Very sadly missed by her loving children Susan, Freda and Louise, her sister Nancy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Due to recent Government guidelines regarding Covid 19 a private Funeral Service will take place for Maura. The family wish to thank everyone for their support and kind wishes during this very difficult time but ask that their wishes for the house to remain private to be respected.

Those wishing to send their respects to the family may do so via the condolence section on RIP.ie. Those who wish to attend the service but cannot can view the service via webcam on www.celstra.ie on Friday 11th at 11am.

The death has occurred of Niamh Mahony

Shannagh, Fanad, Donegal / Newbridge, Kildare



Mahony Niamh, late of Neuss, Germany and Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen. Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad, Donegal), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece. Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

Ní críoch ach athfhás.

In line with HSE and government advice, a small funeral of family and close friends will be held. Messages of support for the family can be left in the condolence section below.

Niamh's remains will repose privately at the home of her sister Eimear in Shannagh, Fanad, Co. Donegal on Monday 7th. Removal from there at 11am on Tuesday 8th, going to her brother Conor's home in Newbridge, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Wednesday 9th in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Clonleth's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

The death has occurred of Patrick McCarthy

Ranelagh, Dublin / Achill, Mayo / Maynooth, Kildare



McCarthy, Patrick (Paddy), Ranelagh, Dublin & late of Dooega West, Achill, Co. Mayo, September 5th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, deeply regretted by his loving ex-wife Rita, son Patrick, daughter AnnMarie, brother John, sisters Mary & Ann, brothers-in-law John & Jimmy, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Patrick’s Funeral Service can be viewed online on Wednesday, 9th September, at 2.15pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium Garden Chapel by following this link - https://vimeo.com/event/139693.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below.

The death has occurred of Winefred Nolan

Punchestown, Kildare



Nolan Winefred, Punchestown, Co. Kildare. 4th September 2020. Will be sadly missed by her lifelong friend William Kelly, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Winefred Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, arriving for 10.00 a.m. Funeral Mass (50 persons only) followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Winefred, the funeral mass is for immediate family only. Those who would have liked to attend Winefred’s funeral but due to restrictions cannot, may leave personal message on the condolence page below. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this sensitive time.