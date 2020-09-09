Gardai trying to trace teenager last seen on Saturday

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18 year old Jacinta Hand, who was last seen in Navan, County Meath, on Saturday, 5th September, 2020.

Jacinta is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Jacinta's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Jacinta's whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.