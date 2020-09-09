Kildare County Council gets funding to assist older people and those with disability make adaptions to house
Funding provided by Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council is after getting €437,681 in funding for the Disabled Persons grants or improvements works scheme.
Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said; “I am delighted to welcome this funding today which will improve the
quality of life of many people in Kildare. The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and
adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab
rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc. The scheme also provides
extensions in cases of overcrowding."
She said:“The scheme allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation,
where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise
eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to be made to that."
Deputy O'Loughlin said:“Funding has been increasing year on year under this scheme and this year’s allocation is a 19%
increase on 2019 levels. These grants are administered directly by Kildare County Council."
