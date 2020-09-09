Kildare Gardaí appealing for information on missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Julian Reed who is missing from the Castledermot area of Kildare since yesterday.

The 15 year old is described as being 5'4", with strawberry blonde hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.