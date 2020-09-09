Halloween events are going ahead at Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park - and will be just as scary!

One of County Kildare’s most popular attractions - Lullymore Heritage and Discovery Park - has lost three-quarters of its business in 2020 due to Covid-19 but is refocusing its business to promote its 60 acres of outdoor walks.

But the good news is the venue’s annual Halloween events are going ahead - but booking is essential on its website or telephone (045) 870 238.

The Park is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until October 18.

Lullymore is also looking ahead to Spring 2021 and hoping to welcome visitors in a better economic environment.

Manager Ray Stapleton told the Leader: “It’s been a truly devastating time for the tourism sector .

“In Lullymore we have lost about three quarters of our normal visitor numbers but we have also been lucky to be able to promote the outdoor element of the Park. We have over 60 acres of walks and exhibitions and lots of outdoor activities and it’s been effective to promote the Park as a place to escape and discover.

“There has been some positive changes – we have been forced into survival mode and this has made us focus and adapt to a new reality – we have had to bring in online booking and basically change the way we deliver our service in so many ways.”

"The staff in the Park are unbelievable and have had to come together like never before - I think we are all stronger as a result.

"The Halloween will definitely go ahead and the tickets are available online – it will be less busy due to the restrictions on numbers but just as scary!

"For us and many like us in tourism it’s about trying to get to next Spring and hoping for positive news on the battle with Covid-19."