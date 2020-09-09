Hiring for several Part-Time positions in Kildare Town

www.racingacademy.ie



Support staff (part-time)



In response to ongoing demands of COVID compliance and flexible service delivery, RACE in Kildare Town is looking to compile a reserve panel of suitable candidates who would be available for part-time work in the following areas:



Catering,

Cleaning,

Security,

Supervision,

Youth Development,

Driving,

Stable Work

Candidates for all positions must be able to demonstrate relevant practical experience, display strong interpersonal skills and ideally have experience of working with young people.

Email: office@racingacademy.ie for Application Form by 15th September.