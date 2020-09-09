Kildare bar and restaurant is hiring for a number of positions
FILE PHOTO
THE INN, Milltown is hiring a Chef de Partie.
Other positions available include Kitchen Porter and Assistants.
A minimum of two years of experience is required in both positions.
Ability to work in a busy environment and assist the Head Chef on the day to day running of the Kitchen, be creative and work on own initiative to high standards.
Drop in a CV or email burke.antionette@yahoo.com
