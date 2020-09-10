13 pubs found in breach of Covid-19 guidelines up to midnight on Sunday

Under Operation Navigation, gardaí continued to find widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations.

From 7pm on Friday, July 3 to midnight on Sunday, September 6, An Garda Síochána has conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

From Monday, August 31 to Sunday, September 6, 13 potential breach incidents were found by Gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 198.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

"Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.”

Under Operation Navigation an operational order was issued to all local Garda stations that licensed premises in their area operating at the moment were to be checked for adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020.

In conducting these visits, gardai continued its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.