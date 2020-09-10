Athy roadworks starting this Monday
Throughout October to the Laois County Bounds
Stop/ Go Roadworks
This Monday, Kildare County Council is starting roaadworks at Augustus Bridge, Athy, to the Laois County Bounds.
On behalf of Roadstone Ltd. that road re-surfacing works will take place along the N78 at the following location
Augustus Bridge, Athy to the Laois County Bounds, Rosbran.
The works will continue until October 30, between the hours of 8am to 6pm.
Stop / Go traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on