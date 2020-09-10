"The stress made me study more" - Kildare student celebrates over 600 points in Calculated Grades

A Co Kildare student who received over 600 points in her Calculated Grades results said her was of dealing with stress while sitting at home during the Covid-19 pandemic was to study more.

Aoibhinn King, a student at Leinster Senior College in Newbridge and who lives in Athy, achieved a stunning six H1s and a H2 when she logged onto her laptop for her results on Monday morning.

The 18-year-old aims to study medicine at NUI Galway and will be anxiously awaiting results when the CAO first offers are made on Friday.

However Aoibhinn revealed she would study up to 12 hours a day during the national lockdown in March and April as she believed the Leaving Cert would be held during the summer.

The Leaving Cert was finally postponed on May 8 - around a month before the exams were originally due to be held.

Aoibhinn said: "I found it very stressful. When schools closed, you'd be sitting at home every day and I would end up studying up to 12 hours some days.

"I felt that the only way to cope with the stress, was to study more."

Aoibhinn also said that while she fully understood why the Leaving Cert was postponed, she would have preferred to sit it and be marked on her performance in the exam.

She also said she speaks Italian and she planned to travel to Italy during the summer but this was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Principal of Leinster Senior College, Karl Hegarty acknowledged that the students had come through unprecedented and difficult times to get to this stage of their second level education.

He explained: “You have to give enormous credit to these students for going through this process."

But he said some students were disappointed that they saw grades drop in more than one subject in the standardisation process adopted by the Department of Education.

He explained: “Some students were disappointed after they were downgraded from levels which they would have consistently achieved.

“One or two students were knocked grades in up to three subjects, which could potentially be a drop of 30 points, which is hard for them to take.

“It may be acceptable in one subject for a student, but if it happens more subjects, that’s very unusual and difficult to understand.”