Garda appeal over incident with men in balaclavas with machete in Kildare town

Gardaí have made an appeal for information on an aggravated burglary in a residential area in Kildare town.

Three men wearing balaclavas and one carrying a long-bladed machete knife entered a home in Ruanbeg Lawns in Ruanbeg Manor at 3.52am on Wednesday, September 2.

An occupant of the property left through an upstairs window and climbed into a neighbour's house where he received assistance.

Gardaí have appealed for information on about any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the area between 3am and 4am.

Any CCTV or dashcam footage is also being sought.