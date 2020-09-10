LATEST: Five patients with suspected Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital

There were five suspected Covid-19 cases in Naas General Hospital up to last night, according to figures released by the HSE.

However there were no confirmed cases of the virus at the Hospital at 8pm on Wednesday.

Nationwide there are 50 confirmed cases in hospitals with a further 120 suspected cases.

Naas General Hospital has two vacant ICU beds and 29 general beds.

Nationwide, there are six confirmed cases in ICU while there are five suspected cases in ICU beds.

There has now been a total of 1,781 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, following three deaths reported on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a total of 84 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported, including five in Co Kildare.

30% of the latest cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case



There were 51 in Dublin, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We continue to see a concerning pattern of cases, particularly in Dublin. Transmission is diffuse across the county, is in all age groups and is mainly being driven by social interaction within and between households.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4. We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day. If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days. Given the size of Dublin’s population it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “The greatest risk of transmission to school children is in the home setting. International experience reveals that reopening of schools has not been associated with significantly increasing community transmission. Instead, it is transmission of virus within communities that poses the greatest threat to schools. Again, we urge all households to think through their social plans. To keep within the 6 indoor/ 15 outdoor person gathering limits and apply physical distancing in all settings.”