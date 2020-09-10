Co Kildare GAA Club gets planning application for telecommunications support structure.
Confey GAA Club
Application for planning
A Co Kildare GAA has received a planning application for permission to construct a 24 metres multi operator telecommunications support structure.
The planned structure will be carrying antennas and dishes, with associated ground level equipment cabin and cabin and cabinets, and security fencing.
The planning application is in for Confey GAA Club at Confey, Leixlip.
